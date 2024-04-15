Amazon just dropped one of this year's best tablet deals – and it's not the iPad

There has been a flurry of Samsung Galaxy tablet deals lately, with the whole lineup of the manufacturer's top slates receiving some serious discounts. But this latest and unexpected offer on an older model could have trumped them all.

After a refresh for 2024, you can now get a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at Amazon for $329.99 (was $429.99). What sweetens the deal even more is the inclusion of a $100 Amazon Gift Card, which makes this budget-friendly mid-range tablet even better value for money.

However, with Samsung now up to the Galaxy Tab S8 and S9 generation of tablets, you may be wondering if you should even buy an older S6 device. In my eyes, it's a great buy at this price – especially if you need an affordable device for everyday use but don't want to compromise too much on performance.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was one of the manufacturer's flagship models at the time of release, and this is effectively a relaunched new device – not simply a way to shift old stock. It's fast and responsive, making it good for browsing, video calls, relatively demanding work, media streaming, and even a little gaming. Plus, you get the handy S-Pen Stylus included for free, which is great for accessibility and if you like to doodle.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite + $100 Amazon Gift Card: was $429.99 now $329.99 at Amazon

Samsung just refreshed this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for 2024 and relaunched it at Amazon with a hefty $100 gift card included for free. It's an ideal slate if you don't want to pay for one of the more premium options from Samsung or Apple but still want a relatively powerful tablet for browsing, streaming, doodling, and light gaming. This 64GB WiFi version sports a compact 10.4-inch display, a 14-hour battery life, and an S-Pen included for free.

Other Samsung tablet deals still available

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

An alternative to the two tablets above is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It sits between the A9 Plus and full S9 for anyone after better performance and battery life than the cheapest model but is happy to compromise with a lower-quality screen and camera. It's a decent choice for semi-regular users who need an all-around tablet at this new record-low price However, it is languishing in an awkward middle ground, so we'd suggest going for the S6 Lite above – especially while the current deal is live – as it's better value for money.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may be the older generation model but it's still one of the manufacturer's most high-end tablets. At this record-low price, it's one to buy if you'd prefer a larger 14.6-inch screen for a better experience when watching videos, drawing, photo editing, or using the device as a dedicated laptop replacement with a keyboard cover attachment.

