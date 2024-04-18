GEEKOM A7 Mini PC is now $200 off

The GEEKOM A7 Mini Gaming PC with AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, and Windows 11 offers impressive performance, smooth console emulation, effective cooling, and upgradeability, making it the top-performing Mini PC for 2024. The mini PC has a smart design, compact power supply, metal body, and Apple Mac Mini vibe, with USB ports, headphone jack, vents, and plastic back plate and base. It also features multiple ports for connectivity, supports quad 4K output for multiple monitors, and comes with a smart cooling system with intake and exhaust vents. AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS performs better than the Intel i9 Mini PC, allowing for high settings and smooth gameplay even at 720p resolution.

The GEEKOM A7 has impressive benchmark scores, ranking it as the top-performing Mini PC for 2024, with powerful performance and portability. It is armed with RYZEN 9 (7940HS), which offers impressive performance with the ability to connect to four 4K displays, a noticeable boost in gaming performance, and smooth console emulation. The mini PC runs games smoothly after building up the shader cache, allowing for a solid 60 FPS at native resolution.

You can get the petite powerhouse, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X363&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.geekompc.com%2Fgeekom-a7-mini-pc-ryzen-7000%2F&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - geekompc.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">GEEKOM A7 Mini PC for $200 off if you use the following promo code techradara7off for all TechRadar readers. The code is valid until 5 May, so hurry and grab your Mini PC for $649 instead of the standard price of $849.

The cooling fan is effective, with no throttling or overheating issues, making it suitable for everyday tasks, 4K video editing, and AAA gaming at low or medium graphics. The GEEKOM A7 Mini Gaming PC is a powerful and space-saving option with the ability to upgrade, making it more practical and useful than the Mac Mini M2.

Make sure to read our in-depth review of the GEEKOM A7 mini PC

