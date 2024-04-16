Looking for a high-performance graphics card? Shop today's best deals from $689.99

Both AMD and Nvidia release some of the best graphics cards on the market, which can handle the best PC games in the highest settings. However, in exchange for premium performance is premium pricing, which tends to scare off plenty of more budget-minded buyers.

Right now, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT 20GB is on sale for $689.99 on Newegg (including a $10 coupon), and the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB is on sale for $749.99 on Dell. The former brings the card down below $700, and the latter is a massive discount of $300.

Both graphics cards received four out of five stars, with both having excellent all-around performance. If you're interested in getting your hands on two great graphics cards, then you'll want to take advantage of these fantastic sales while you still can.

Today's best graphic card deals

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fasrock-radeon-rx-7900-xt-rx7900xt-pg-20go%2Fp%2FN82E16814930083" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"">was $739.99 now $689.99 at Newegg

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is a solid graphics card option that thankfully doesn't have a 16-pin power connector. It still offers great performance and massive generational improvements in ray tracing and AI. For the price of a mid-range card, you're getting high-end performance, making this a solid offer.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/pny-geforce-rtx-4070-ti-super-16gb-verto-overclocked-edition-dlss-3/apd/ac892281/" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $1,049.99 now $749.99 at Dell

This graphics card features improved 4K gaming performance, great 16GB VRAM, and a wider memory bus. Its ray tracing performance is also top-tier, still beating out AMD's offerings despite the latter's improvements on that front. And with a $300 discount, this is an offer that you can't miss if you need a new card.

Though both cards offer excellent performance including in terms of resolution and ray tracing, as well as high amounts of VRAM, there are several downsides to each one that need to be taken into consideration.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT has a high power consumption and less impressive creative performance. Its ray tracing still lags behind Nvidia's offerings. Meanwhile, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super only has marginally better performance on average compared to the basic RTX 4070 Ti and is overshadowed by the RTX 4080 Super.

