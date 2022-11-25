The best Black Friday Dyson deals: save on vacuum cleaners, hair dryers and more

Dyson Black Friday deals have arrived both sides of the pond and we have seen some great deals come, and go.

Although the official Black Friday launch date wasn't until today (November 25), we've been seeing a number of Dyson Black Friday deals across some of the best vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab), best hair dryers (opens in new tab) and best fans (opens in new tab) and for the past couple of weeks. With the offers regularly changing and stock diminishing, actually getting a good deal on a Dyson product has been pretty tricky.

The Dyson website has been flying the flagship for exclusive and limited edition deals, whereas retailers have been discounting older models and price matching one another. In the US the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact has $150 off the original price of $549.99, so it's now $399.99 in the Best Buy Black Friday sale (opens in new tab), and in the UK the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute is down from £530 to £400 on Argos (opens in new tab), which is even cheaper than the price Dyson have it listed on their website (£429).

Another option is, of course, to shop for refurbished products. For example, right now you can save $50 / £100 on refurbished Dyson Airwraps at Dyson.com (opens in new tab) and Dyson UK (opens in new tab). In the US, refurbished first-generation Dyson Airwrap styler is discounted by $70 (opens in new tab) in the US. Every refurbished Dyson product has been rigorously tested by the engineers who work on the new machines with only genuine Dyson replacement parts being used, so this could be a good option to consider if you don't see any Dyson Black Friday deals you like.

We're also tracking Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals and Dyson vacuum Black Friday deals which would be worth a look if you looking for a specific appliance.

Haircare

(opens in new tab) Special edition Dyson Airwrap Complete Long in Vinca Blue and Rosé: $129 worth of free accessories (opens in new tab)

This stylish and special edition of the Dyson Airwrap Complete Long might not come with a price drop. But, at least you can get $129 worth of accessories including a travel pouch, paddle brush and detangling comb. Considering its 4.4 out of 5 rating on Dyson for its ease of use and its ability to tame the unruliest of hair, we have to say this is definitely worth pressing that buy button.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Airwrap Complete in Copper/Nickel: £40 free accessories worth $129 on Dyson (opens in new tab)

This multi-styler, perfect for those trying to sculpt longer hair works a treat as we mentioned in our review (opens in new tab). We found it easy to use and light weight, not to mention we appreciated how quickly it dried hair. And, while that price isn’t budging, if you get it now, you get an accessories set worth $129 included with your purchase – a Dyson Storage bag, a paddle brush, and a detangler.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Supersonic with gift: now $429.99 at Dyson (opens in new tab)

If you instead want this Dyson hair dryer new, you can buy it for $429.99 at Dyson's online store. This four-star hairdryer (opens in new tab) is really good (in our review we commended its attractive design and its great performance, though it's not the quietest) and right now it comes with a $100 gift bundle that includes a detangling comb, paddle brush, and a presentation case.

Vacuum cleaners

(opens in new tab) Dyson V8 Absolute: was $499.99 , now $279.99 at Dyson (opens in new tab)

With a 4.6 out of 5 rating on Dyson, the V8 Absolute is easy to use, comes with a plethora of attachments, and is light weight, not to mention cordless. It’s also a cleaning machine (literally). While it is a pricey proposition, the V8 Absolute in the silver and nickel colorway is getting a large $220 discount for Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum: was $489.99 now $399 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This upright vacuum cleaner is a good option for deep-cleaning your home and removing pet hair from floors, and it's down to $399 at Walmart's early sale. We're fans of the ball since it makes it easy to move around, and we also like that it comes with detangling tech to remove any hair wrapped around the brushbar.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V12 Detect Slim Extra: was $649.99 now $499.99 at Dyson (opens in new tab)

This limited edition V12 Detect Slim Extra has a saving of $150 when you shop direct with Dyson, and is one of the best deals we have seen so far from the brand. They've also thrown in 3 extra accessories (awkward gap tool, scratch-free dusting brush and extension hose) worth up to $125, at no extra cost to you.



(opens in new tab) Dyson Cyclone V10: was $699.99 , now $544.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This big red cleaning machine may have gotten a bigger sale this time last year but the current £130 discount is still fairly massive. And, with a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Amazon, the Cyclone is worth a close look for its cleaning ability, relatively long battery life, and multiple attachments.

Air treatment

(opens in new tab) Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

With a saving of $150 in the Best Buy Black Friday sale, you'll be able to cool and purify the air in the home for less. We were really impressed by its purifying capabilities in our review (opens in new tab), and we also think that it'll look nice in any room.



Vacuum cleaners

(opens in new tab) Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute: was £530 now £400 at Argos (opens in new tab)

With £130 off the original price, this is the best price we have seen the V12 Detect Slim on sale for during Black Friday. It's proving to be a 'hot' product and rightly so since we found that it comes with some of the best features of the V15 during our review (opens in new tab), although the dust bin is much smaller - this makes it a good choice for quick vacuum clean-ups around the home.

(opens in new tab) Dyson V15 Detect+: was £629 , now £449 with a free cleaning kit worth £65 at Dyson (opens in new tab)

We gave this Dyson the full five stars when it was full price; this Black Friday deal makes it even more attractive, bringing the price below £450 and including a genuinely useful accessory kit. It's Dyson's most powerful and most intelligent cleaner yet. You can only get the iron/black colourway at Dyson, fyi.

Haircare

(opens in new tab) Dyson Supersonic (refurbished): was £269.99 now £188.99 at eBay (opens in new tab)

If you want a Dyson Supersonic (opens in new tab) hair dryer and don't mind if it's refurbished, then this is the Black Friday deal for you. Plus, while this record-low price is at eBay this isn't just any old seller it's from Dyson itself so that means it's been restored, cleaned, tested, and certified to Dyson's high standards, so it'll come like new. Plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you do have any issues you can return it and get your money back.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Supersonic: now £329.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

If you instead want this Dyson hair dryer new and unused the best price we've found is at John Lewis. This admittedly isn't the most budget-friendly price but this four-star hairdryer (opens in new tab) is great (in our review we commended its attractive design and its great performance, though it's not the quietest).

(opens in new tab) Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer (Black/Nickel) + complimentary display stand and brush £329.99 at Dyson (opens in new tab)

That's a saving of £90 on the display stand and brush, which you'll get for free when you buy the Dyson Supersonic. It's a popular hair dryer with our readers and has recently won the TechRadar Choice Awards (opens in new tab) for the Hair Dryer of the Year category. We felt that it was a fantastic hair dryer in our review (opens in new tab) with its ease of use, attractive design and ability to leave hair feeling soft and smooth.

(opens in new tab) Special edition Dyson Airwrap Complete Long in Vinca Blue and Rosé: free accessories worth £80 on Dyson (opens in new tab)

This stylish and special edition of the Dyson Airwrap Complete Long might not come with a price drop. But, if you grab it while supplies last, you can get £80 worth of accessories including a Rosé-edged travel pouch, Paddle brush and Detangling comb. Considering its 4.4 out of 5 rating on Dyson for its ease of use and its ability to tame the unruliest of hair, we have to say this is definitely worth pressing that buy button.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long in Copper/Nickel: complimentary travel pouch worth £40 on Dyson (opens in new tab)

This multi-styler, perfect for those trying to sculpt longer hair works a treat as we mentioned in our review (opens in new tab). We found it easy to use and light weight, not to mention we appreciated how quickly it dried hair. And, while that price isn’t budging, if you get it now, you get a travel pouch worth £40 included with your purchase.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Supersonic with gift: now £359.99 at Dyson (opens in new tab)

Alternatively, you can get a new Dyson Supersonic with a gift (worth £100) at Dyson's website for just £30 more. Alongside the four-star hair dryer (opens in new tab), you'll get a Dyson-designed detangling comb, paddle brush, and a presentation case.

Air treatment

(opens in new tab) Dyson Purifier Cool Auto React Purifying Fan: was £499.99 now £399.99 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save £100 off one of the best air purifiers there is. It's an appliance which will also cool the room, making it perfect for use throughout the year. In our review (opens in new tab) we were impressed with it, especially it's ability to air purify, and we think that it looked good too.



Should you wait for a Dyson Black Friday deal?

We expected Dyson Black Friday deals to appear a week or two before the event, going by previous years. There's no denying that Dyson have a premium price tag so if you're looking to get your hands on a new vacuum cleaner, air purifier or air wrap for the cheapest price possible, we have been advising to wait until now to get the most value for your money.

We couldn't be sure what the offers will land - or if they'll be any good - so thought that waiting won't necessarily guarantee you a decent saving. There may also be a delay with delivery if everyone waits and buys at the same time. And then there's also the risk that the deal will expire or stock runs out (which we've seen a lot of this Black Friday already).

We saw on statista.com (opens in new tab) that 'Dyson' was one of the most searched-for products for Black Friday worldwide last year (2021), so we're interested to see if this is a trend we'll see this year (2022).