The best 4K HDR movies and shows to get the most out of the Apple TV 4K

It’s been a long time coming, but Apple is finally jumping aboard the 4K format with its new Apple TV 4K streaming box.

Along with support for the new resolution, the box also supports HDR, which is the technology that allows for a much greater contrast between dark and light parts of an image than ever before.

That means blacks are properly black rather than just a milky grey, and bright whites have real sparkle to them. The added depth this technology adds to images is really stunning.

But of course, any media player is only as good as the content you choose to watch on it, so we’ve duly put together a list of the movies and TV shows that we think best show off the technology that the new box is packing.

The following include a selection of content that you can buy from Apple directly via iTunes, as well as our picks of the best 4K/HDR content from Netflix. Since the Amazon Prime Video app isn’t available on the Apple TV 4K at launch, we’ve chosen to exclude it for the time being.