Samsung offers up more free 3D for Smart TVs

Samsung has confirmed more 3D titles that will be offered for free on its 3D video-on-demand service through Samsung Smart TVs.

As you may expect, the titles are not exactly Hollywood blockbusters but will at least let you showcase your brand spanking new 3D television to your mates.

The films are billed by Samsung as a "range of 35-45 minute action and family titles, which can be easily accessed through the 'Explore 3D' App on Samsung Smart TVs."

A-list to a list

The titles on offer are Grand Canyon Adventure: River at Risk, Wild Ocean, Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs, Dinosaurs – Giants of Patagonia, Dinosaurs Alive, Ultimate G's: Zac's Flying Dream, Legends of Flight and The Ultimate Wave Tahiti.

Guy Kinnell, Marketing Director for TV, Samsung UK said: "This year Samsung has been first to bring the excitement of 3D to the Smart TV platform in the UK.

"By expanding our Explore 3D app service to include this enhanced range of 3D content, we are further demonstrating our commitment to providing consumers with new immersive 3D experiences that take advantage of our multi-award winning 3D Smart TV product range."

So, not exactly Avatar, but at least it gives you a reason to don the specs until you can buy a few more 3D Blu-rays, sign up for Sky 3D or wait for Wimbledon to start in 3D on BBC HD.