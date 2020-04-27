The next Spider-Man sequel has been delayed – but it's not all bad news

Sony has delayed the third instalment of its Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy, along with the sequel to its animated Spidey film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel has been nudged back to November 5, 2021 instead of July 16, 2021.

This delay has had a knock-on effect, meaning Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been bumped back from March 25, 2021 to November 5, 2021. Sam Raimi is that movie's rumored director.

Thor: Love and Thunder has been brought forward, too, but only by a week. That movie, which features Natalie Portman taking on the role of Lady Thor, will now arrive on February 11, 2022 as opposed to February 18, 2022.

Outside of the MCU, the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was due to release on April 8, 2022 but will now premiere on October 7, 2022.

You won’t have to wait until November to get your Tom Holland fix, however, as the long-awaited Uncharted film, based on Sony’s wildly popular video game series, will arrive on July 16, 2021 instead of October 8, 2021. The film has had a troubled time in development, changing directors multiple times.

That’s a lot of dates to take in, then, but with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to affect film studios across the globe, expect to make more changes to your movie calendar in the near future.

Via Deadline