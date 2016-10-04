Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 15 lets anyone edit like a pro

Adobe has announced the 15th version of Photoshop Elements 15 and Premiere Elements 15 designed to make photo and video even easier for everyone.

For starters, the Elements Organizer 15 – a shared image and video catalog interface like Apple Photos and Adobe Lightroom – has improved search functions that make it easy to look for the exact photo or video by typing in the name of things, places, events and subjects beyond people. What's more, Adobe is making searchable media even simpler with smart tags automatically assigned to recognizable objects, pets, events and even landmarks.

With these two features put together, users will be able search for photos of themselves with family or by themselves, past birthdays, the cat or even tell the program to exclude certain people.

Additionally, Adobe has added touch control to the Elements Organizer and enhanced the Instant Fix tool, making it possible to quickly edit an entire batch of photos in one go. Of course, users will still be able to take more finely tweak their images and video by launching into Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements.

Photoshop Elements 15

Adobe Photoshop Elements 15 will allow you to literally turn that frown upside down with a new Adjust Facial Features tool.

Photoshop Elements 15 also introduces five new guided edit modes. The new effects allow you to easily create a piece of photo text, add painting strokes to pictures, a speed pan, custom frames and a new Effects Collage that combines multiple effects.

Premiere Elements 15

Haze Removal has been one of the best features in Photoshop Elements, and now Adobe is bringing it to Premiere Elements. As the name might suggest, this tool lets you remove haze for a clearer picture with crisper background detail.

Face Detection has also been ported over from Photoshop Elements. In Premiere Elements, helps users focus on the people in their videos with Smart Trim or panning and zooming.

Of course, there are new features that are unique to Premiere Elements as well. Remix promises to eliminate the frustration of matching the length of song tracks with the span of their videos. It does so by remixing the audio so it has a more trails off naturally.

We've all seen photo collages on Instagram and now Adobe is letting you do it in video too with Video Collages. The program guides you through the process by first allowing you to pick a frame template and then filling the panels with any photo or video you please. From there users can choose whether all the frame play together or one after the other.

Lastly, Layer Adjustment Guided Edit enables users to apply effects to your clips or across the entire video clip.