Sennheiser reveals cheap rival for Sony WH-1000XM3 at CES 2020

Sennheiser has launched two new wireless headphones at CES 2020 in Las Vegas – one of which looks to be a real (cheaper) alternative to the class-leading Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones.

Building on the success of the HD 4.50BTNC (which we awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review), the new HD450BT over-ear headphones offer a 30-hour battery life and instant access to your voice assistant of choice thanks to a dedicated button.

Furthermore, the HD450BT also offer active noise cancellation, allowing you to listen to your music without distracting environmental noise cramping your style – and at $199 (around £150 / AU$280 based on current conversion rates), they could represent a compelling alternative to the $349 / £300 / $499 Sony WH-1000XM3 when they launch in mid-February.

Even cheaper are the HD350BT, which will cost $119 (about £90 / AU$170) upon their release later this month – although they don't come with noise cancellation like their pricier sibling.

