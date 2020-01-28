See the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and its specs before February 11

We’ve gotten our supposed first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip via some purportedly official renders, and if true, it’s...a far more conventional design than rumors have hinted. Frankly, it looks a lot like a thinner Samsung Galaxy S10 but folded clamshell-style.

The leaked images come courtesy of WinFuture, and they’re the most we’ve seen of the much-anticipated Samsung foldable. Assuming they’re real, these images along with a spec sheet reveal a lot about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip ahead of its possible reveal on February 11 at Samsung's Unpacked event - as well as the foldable's intended audience.

Unfolded, the Z Flip has an inner 6.7-inch OLED display at a narrow 22:9 ratio. While it’s only FHD+ (2,636 x 1,080) resolution, the leak suggests these are ‘ultra thin glass’ rather than the plastic that’s lined the interior of other foldables, including both the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Motorola Razr.

Speaking of the Razr, the Z Flip copied one of its design perks, with an outer second display visible when the handset is folded up. It’s likewise small at 1.06 inches (300 x 116 resolution), but the OLED screen will likely be used akin to that on the Razr: to check time, notifications, and possibly limited photo or video shooting.

As for looks, the Z Flip looks to have a similar exterior as the recent Galaxy S-series phones - the render showed a purple rear cover, two rear cameras in a small block and a flash...and no clear indicator where that second outer display is located.

Decent, but not outstanding, specs - who's this for?

The internal specs listed in the leak are a little below top-of-the-line. The Z Flip will supposedly come with last year’s Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage - with no microSD slot to expand it. There’s no 3.5mm jack, only a USB-C port for both power and audio.

What that suggests: this isn’t a foldable aimed at folks who want the absolute best phone. Which makes sense, given this foldable format emphasizes convenience over sheer performance with a smaller device footprint rather than the maximum screen real estate.

On the other hand, it could also simply be the result of a prolonged development cycle that stretched the Z Flip beyond when those specs would be impressive - but given the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra are specced to outpace the Z Flip, this could be the case.

Via The Verge