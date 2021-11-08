Samsung Galaxy S22 could use the same chipset everywhere

One of the things that we’re almost certain of with any new Galaxy S model is that it will use a Snapdragon chipset in some parts of the world and an Exynos one in others, but with the Samsung Galaxy S22 range that might not be the case.

According to Super Roader (a South Korean leaker and ex Samsung employee) the Samsung Galaxy S22 range will use the Snapdragon 898 in all regions.

That won’t be a change for the US, but it would be for much of the rest of the world, including the UK, which typically gets Exynos models of Samsung’s flagships.

This change is apparently due to the ongoing chipset shortage, which has seemingly made it easier for Samsung to get hold of lots of Snapdragon ones than to build its own Exynos ones.

As well as the change in chipset, Super Roader also detailed some other specs, claiming that the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a choice of 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. That’s all in line with what we’ve heard before.

Finally, though not a part of this video, LetsGoDigital claims that Super Roader also recently said the Galaxy S22 range would be announced on February 8, before going on sale on February 18.

While we’d take those dates with a pinch of salt, they match up with a recent leak from Jon Prosser (a leaker with a solid but not perfect track record).

Analysis: will Samsung really abandon Exynos?

The most questionable claim in all this is that Samsung might not use an Exynos chipset in any regions for the Samsung Galaxy S22 range.

These are made by Samsung itself, so the company would probably be keen to put them in its phones. It also sounds like the upcoming Exynos 2200 which we’d expected to get in some Galaxy S22 models could be a big upgrade, offering ray tracing for the first time on a smartphone.

So would Samsung really neglect this promising chipset? Probably not by choice, but multiple sources have previously claimed that Samsung is struggling to produce this chipset (perhaps in part because of all the changes).

Those reports suggested that we’d therefore only see the Exynos 2200 in a small number of regions, with perhaps Europe but nowhere else getting it.

So it seems Samsung may have struggled with production even more than those leaks believed, leading to nowhere getting the Exynos model. Still, we wouldn’t count it out until Samsung itself says which chipset(s) it’s using.

Via PhoneArena