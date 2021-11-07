Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 FE launch and preorder dates leak out

Dear sweet tech leaks, can we stop with this one? We've had several months of frenetic speculation about what Samsung might be plotting with the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE phones, and an even more pointed leak has claimed the dates when you'll be able to see these devices for real – and put in a preorder for whichever one is your favorite.

Well-known tipster Jon Prosser says that the Galaxy S22 handsets are going to be unveiled on February 8, 2022, with preorders opening up on the same day. Shipping and general availability is pegged for February 18, 2022.

As for the more affordable Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Prosser says we can expect that particular phone to see the light of day on January 4, 2022. There won't be a preorder window in this case apparently, but the on-sale date is said to be January 11, 2022.

While Samsung is “investigating” my S22 Ultra leak…EXCLUSIVE 👀Unpacked event for S21 FEJanuary 4, 2022No pre-order periodAvailable January 11, 2022Unpacked event for S22 lineupFebruary 8, 2022 @ 10:00am ETPre-orders begin same day (2/8)Available February 18, 2022🤫 pic.twitter.com/S9n9rAf1csNovember 6, 2021 See more

The big Unpacked reveal - coming twice

Without having a far-from-perfect track record, Prosser is still known for being one of the more reliable sources out there – and these January and February launch windows match up with previous rumors that we've heard about these smartphones (the Galaxy S21 FE looks like it will be getting unveiled at CES 2022 , which makes a lot of sense).

It now seems to be the case that the delayed reveal of the Galaxy S21 FE has pushed the Galaxy S22 back from its original January slot to later in the year. We'll have to wait and see how that affects demand for Samsung's next flagship series.

It's been a busy few days for Prosser: the same source only just posted leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, showing the most expensive handset in the S22 range from the front and back. When February rolls around, we should be able to get our hands on these phones for real.

Earlier this week, more than 11,700 Tesla vehicles were recalled over issues with the Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software installed on them: there have been numerous issues reported, including one involving unexpected braking.

That goes to show that even the experts in the field are struggling to get self-driving technology functioning properly in a way that removes the need for constant human supervision.

Analysis: Samsung has plenty of time

All this talk of delays to the Galaxy S21 FE, and the subsequent rescheduling of the Galaxy S22 launch, might give the impression that Samsung's plans for 2022 have been thrown into disarray – but these new dates won't be a complete disaster for the company, even if they're not what was originally planned.

While we will definitely see plenty of new smartphones launched at the beginning of 2022, including (most probably) handsets from the likes of Xiaomi and Motorola, the S21 FE and S22 will still have plenty of time to attract attention and get established.

The OnePlus 10 is unlikely to break cover before March at the earliest, while we'll have to wait until September and October to see the iPhone 14 and Google Pixel 7 respectively (assuming these devices match the launch schedules of their predecessors).