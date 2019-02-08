Samsung Galaxy S10e Canary Yellow edition images leaked

Images of the Canary Yellow version Samsung Galaxy S10e have been leaked, and the device looks every bit as dazzling as the name suggests.

Front and rear renders of the device were acquired by mysmartprice , and as well as showing off the yellow finish they corroborate previously leaked details about the device.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is set to be the Samsung Galaxy S10 ’s affordable alternative, offering a pared-down version of the flagship device at a lower price point.

Find out everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S10 flagship

Or check out the S10 giant, the Galaxy S10 Plus

We're sure to find out about many new phones at MWC 2019

As with the previous leaked batch of renders , these new images show the Samsung Galaxy S10e with a single-lens ‘punch-hole’ front camera and dual-lens selfie snapper, an Infinity-O display, and no fingerprint sensor – reports suggest this will be incorporated in the power button on the side of the handset.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the render is the color itself – few manufacturers choose to create phones in bright or bold colours, instead opting for subtler tones, with one notable exception being the iPhone XR , which also has a yellow variant. As well as Canary Yellow, it’s rumored that the Galaxy S10e will also be available in Prism Black, Green and White at launch, with a Blue variant available later.

The newest images of Canary Yellow Samsung Galaxy S10e. Image credit: mysmartprice (Image: © mysmartprice)

What else do we know about the Samsung Galaxy S10e?

Reports suggest the device will only launch in one size, with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The only price we’ve seen rumored so far is €749, which converts to about $850, £660 or AU$1200.

We’ve also heard that the device will be kitted out with a 3100mAh battery and a notchless 5.8-inch Infinity-O screen, which chimes with the latest punch-hole rumor. Previous leaks all point towards these specifications, which suggests the S10e will have both a smaller screen and a smaller battery than the S10.