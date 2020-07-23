Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra leak in full ahead of launch

As Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 range nears its August 5 reveal, the leaks surrounding the upcoming flagship lineup have well and truly kicked into overdrive.

The latest revelations come from German site WinFuture, which not only show off the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in all their glory thanks to some very official-looking renders, but also tell us almost everything there is to know about each handset's specs.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

First up is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which will reportedly be available in Mystic Black (seen above) and Mystic Bronze color variants.

As you can see from the image, the Note 20 Ultra appears to retain the Note 10's 'Infinity-O' display, contrary to reports that the Note 20 series would ditch curved glass in favor of flat screens this year (more on that later).

According to WinFuture, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ screen with an unusual 19.3:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate, and will likely be the first smartphone in the world to boast Corning Gorilla Glass 7 over its display.

In terms of its specs, the site claims that the Note 20 Ultra will sport Samsung's Exynos 990 processor in non-US territories (the same one inside its Galaxy S20 range), 12GB of RAM, a 4,500mAh battery and either 256GB or 512GB of onboard storage. Simply going by its strategy with previous iterations of the Note series, we have to assume that Note 20 models in the US will inherit the local S20's Snapdragon 865 chipset.

As for the Note 20 Ultra's camera bonafides, we can expect a 108MP main sensor, along with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and 12MP periscope sensor with 5x optical zoom. Thankfully, it appears that Samsung is cutting back on the S20's over-the-top 100x 'space zoom', instead opting to offer more reasonable 50x digital zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Along with its Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leak, WinFuture has also revealed the first seemingly official renders of Samsung's smaller Galaxy Note 20, which the site says will be available in bronze (pictured above), grey and green.

As previously mentioned, early reports suggested that Samsung's 2020 Note series would follow its S20 series by switching to a flat screen design, and that seems to have been proven at least partly true with this standard Galaxy Note 20.

According to the site, the regular Galaxy Note 20 will feature a slightly smaller 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 19.3:9 aspect ratio, and will also boast Corning Gorilla Glass 7.

In terms of its internals, the standard Galaxy Note 20 is expected to be powered by the same chipset as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, though the handset will carry a smaller battery at 4,300mAh, and less RAM and storage at 8GB and 256GB respectively.

The other big difference between the two phones is in their cameras, with the standard Galaxy Note 20 reportedly offering a 12MP primary sensor, along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 64MP telephoto lens that's capable of 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom.

As always, none of the information above should be considered concrete until Samsung itself confirms it at its upcoming virtual Unpacked event. For now, you can head over to WinFuture to see even more pictures of each alleged handset in different angles and colorways.