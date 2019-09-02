Realme XT Pro? Mysterious smartphone with Snapdragon 730G leaks

The upcoming Realme XT Pro seems to have been leaked via a benchmark listing, mentioning specifications such as a Snapdragon 730G chipset and the new 64MP quad-camera setup.

Realme has really stepped on the gas with the number of smartphones it is launching. Along with the Realme 5 and 5 Pro in August, we have the Realme XT as well as the Realme Q coming out in September. Joining this growing family, we have another higher-end Realme device coming up, as suggested by a leaked spec sheet.

Realme XT Pro? Realme X Pro?

(Image credit: Weibo)

Just like the aforementioned devices, even the purported Realme XT Pro will sport a 64MP quad-camera setup. It will consist of a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, implementing the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field-of-view, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera will be a 32MP shooter.

In terms of cameras, it is very identical to the Realme XT. However, the key difference comes with the processing package, as this device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, similar to the Redmi K20. This is the most powerful mid-range Snapdragon chipset, bested only by the Snapdragon 845 and 855. According to the listing, it will be paired with 8GB of RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

(Image credit: Realme)

Other specifications are pretty similar to the Realme XT too, including a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. The battery is rated at 4,000 mAh with support for 30W VOOC fast charging, up from the 20W we are used to seeing from other Realme devices.

It’s still unclear if this upcoming smartphone will have a pop-up selfie camera as we saw on the Realme X, or a regular waterdrop notch as with the Realme XT. Regardless of that detail, this will be the most premium and the most powerful smartphone offered by the brand, and we should hear more details about it in the coming weeks.