Fuji chooses humans over robots

While the workers in the camera assembly areas wear the white coats, gloves and masks typical of a cleanroom environment, hairnets/hats are not a requirement, and visitors are able to wear normal clothes. The lens assembly areas are different, though. Here, everyone is required to wear full cleanroom outfits including a hairnet, hood, overall, boots and mask. Gloves must also be carefully pulled over sleeve ends to contain as much dust and fibre as possible. It's a hot and stuffy get-up that I was very pleased to remove after just an hour, so hats (or hairnets) off to the workers who wear it all day every day.