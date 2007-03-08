Update your Nokia online

If you need to update the firmware on your Nokia mobile phone, you don't have to take it to the shop any more - you can now update your handset online.
The firmware inside certain devices can often need to be upgraded to keep the device up- to-date and functioning properly.
You can check if your Nokia mobile phone needs its firmware updated by visiting the Nokia software update website . Simply look for your handset on the list provided - it will tell you if you can download the update via your PC or straight to your mobile.