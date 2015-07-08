NBA basketball player blames iPhone 6 for elbow injury

This may be a literal stretch, but NBA star Matt Bonner seems to think that his new iPhone is so big that it resulted in "tennis below" that affected his basketball season.

The San Antonio Spurs player, now a free agent waiting to be signed again, saw a sharp drop in his shooting percent, from a 11-year NBA average of 41.4% to last year's 36.5%.

"I hate to make excuses," Bonner told the Concord Monitor. "I was raised to never make excuses." And with that, he gave us an excuse.

"When the new iPhone came out it was way bigger than the last one, and I think because I got that new phone it was a strain to use it, you have to stretch further to hit the buttons.

"I honestly think that's how I ended up developing it," he said.

Hope is on the way

Whether or not Matt "the Red Mamba" Bonner is able to rejoin his team again remains to be seen, but help may be on the way when the iPhone 6S launches.

Apple is rumored to also be readying a smaller iPhone 6C, with dimensions closer to the 4-inch iPhone 5S and plastic iPhone 5C.

There are plenty of people we have talked to who refuse to upgrade to the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus, even with the helpful reachability software feature in place.

While all of the best phones on our list are even bigger than the iPhone 6, not everyone appreciates phablets like the top-rated 5.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S6.