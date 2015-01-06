HTC Desire 826 announced with an UltraPixel selfie-snapper

With the M9 expected later, this could be the biggest CES announcement we get from HTC

As well as the entry-level Desire 320, HTC has also used CES 2015 to announce the mid-range Desire 826.

Seemingly designed as a successor to the recent Desire 820, the HTC Desire 826 packs a large 5.5-inch 1080 x 1920 display, 2GB of RAM and a 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 615 processor with four cores clocked at 1.7GHz and four at 1GHz.

That already puts it at the upper end of the mid-range, but it's also set to run Android 5.0 Lollipop out of the box and has a four-UltraPixel front-facing camera, which should help selfies come out better when the light isn't perfect.

An affordable Eye?

The rear snapper is 13MP and the Desire 826 has a 2,600mAh battery, 16GB of storage and a microSD card slot. Its design is reminiscent of the HTC Desire Eye, albeit not quite as compact, coming in at 158 x 77.5 x 7.9mm and 183g.

Like most HTC phones it's got front-facing BoomSound speakers and looks like a solid handset, though how desirable it is will largely depend on the price, which hasn't been revealed yet.

We do know though that it's set to launch in the Asia-Pacific region later this month. Hopefully it will then move on to the rest of the world, but again that's not yet been revealed.