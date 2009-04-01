BlackBerry App World shop launches

Research In Motion (RIM) has finally opened its iPhone App Store competitor - BlackBerry App World.

The store allows BlackBerry users to purchase new software for their handset.

Unlike Apple's version, however, users will have to download App World as an application itself and then sign up to a PayPal account.

Once done, you can download apps straight from your handset for just about everything.

Whether you are interested in entertainment, social networking or business issues, there should be an app for you.

My World

Once you have chosen the relevant App, you simply save them in a folder called My World and from here download and transfer them to your Blackberry device.

RIM has revealed that some apps may not be supported by certain mobile operators. And for App World to work properly, you need a BlackBerry device with software version 4.2 installed, and one that uses a track ball or touch screen.

Although it's uncertain how many applications are available now to download, RIM has assured us that there will be at least 1,000 by the end of the week.

Go to http://uk.blackberry.com for more details.

__________________________________________________________

Like the sound of the BlackBerry World shop? Then point your browser to TechRadar's first-look at the online store, aptly titled Hands on: BlackBerry App World.