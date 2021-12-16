OnePlus 10 Pro leak points to incredibly fast charging speeds, and we're all for it

Audio player loading…

One of the big phones of 2022 is bound to be the OnePlus 10, or at least its Pro sibling, and if a new leak is to be believed, it could have incredibly fast charging speeds.

Prolific leaker Digital Chat Station shared a few specs of the upcoming phone on Twitter, and thanks to previous leaks, we've heard them all before; a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz screen, a 48MP+50MP+8MP camera array, a 32MP selfie snapper, it's not news to us.

But in a follow-up tweet, DCS did share something new: apparently the phone will get 80W wired powering and 50W wireless charging. While the cable-free speed is the same as on the OnePlus 9 Pro, that 80W powering is a jump above the 65W in its predecessor.

80W wired flash Charge +50W wireless flash charge, ColorOS 12 system based on Android 12.December 16, 2021 See more

While some flagships get snappy powering, few brands are really embracing super-fast charging like 80W, though a few Xiaomi phones do hit 120W.

The exact OnePlus 10 Pro charging speed will depend on the battery size, but 80W will likely get the phone from empty to full in under 20 minutes, presuming it has a battery capacity of around 4,500mAh, which is likely for flagship phones.

That's assuming OnePlus lets the full 80W power flow - fast charging can often damage a battery, so some companies introduce software and hardware solutions to mitigate the problems, which can affect powering speed a little.

Opinion: yes, all the speed please

I can be a forgetful person when it comes to... everything.

I almost always forget my wallet when I leave my flat. I never remember to put the bins out on time. I keep forgetting to buy Christmas gifts and there's only 9 days left on the advent calendar at the time of writing.

Something I religiously forget to do is charge my phone. I'm bad at keeping a rhythm of charging it every night or at certain times, and the 'low battery' pop-up has become my best friend.

That can be terrible when phones have slow charging speeds, and need to be powered up overnight. I almost never remember to plug in the thing so it's at full power when I leave my flat to go to work, or meet people, which can be a real problem.

That's why fast charging speeds are so important - when I've tested phones that power up in under half an hour, I no longer need to remember to plug them in overnight. That waking-up thought of "oh no, I forgot to charge my phone..." continues into "... but if I plug it in now, it'll be at 50% by the time I've eaten my breakfast."

So I'm all for fast charging - if brands can reduce the time I need to power my phone up for, they'll also reduce the amount of time I spend studiously avoiding the device so it doesn't run out of power when I'm out and about.

There are some stipulations though. Some people aren't me (sadly), and they have a rhythm of powering up overnight. Certain mobiles have smart charging, so they work out your daily wake-up time and slowly charge so they only hit 100% when you normally rise - this means they're not plugged in while fully charged, as that can damage the battery.

Methods like this ensure fast charging can help people who need it, without hindering those who don't, and I'd like to see the OnePlus 10 Pro use this feature if 80W really is the way forward.