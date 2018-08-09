Netflix's final Marvel movie will be Ant-Man and the Wasp

It's been directly addressed in the past, but now, Disney's plan to cut ties with Netflix in the lead up to the launch of its own streaming service is officially in motion.

In a new report by The New York Times, it's been revealed that starting with next year's Captain Marvel, all Marvel Studios releases will henceforth land on the as-yet-unnamed Disney-branded streaming service instead of Netflix.

Based on this information, we can surmise that this year's Marvel releases, namely Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp, will probably still arrive on Netflix, though the latter will likely be the studio's last hurrah on the service.

As for Netflix's Marvel-based originals, which include Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, NYT reports that there are “no current plans” to move the shows from their current home, according to a a Disney spokeswoman (though we already knew that).

It's no surprise that Disney is being so aggressive when it comes to securing exclusives for its streaming service — in May of this year, Netflix was momentarily worth more than the 95-year-old Walt Disney Company, which probably gave the Mouse House one heck of a wake-up call.