Motorola One Pro leak suggests it'll be the company's first quad camera phone

It looks like Motorola has a quad-lens phone in the works, but while this is likely to be high-end it’s apparently not an entry in the Moto Z range. Rather, it’s said to be called the Motorola One Pro.

That’s according to CashKaro, which has leaked renders and details about the handset. The images – which match a leak from back in April – show a phone with a single-lens front camera housed in a teardrop notch, with a slim bezel below the display.

On the back there’s those aforementioned four rear cameras on a raised panel alongside the Motorola logo, while on the bottom edge there’s a 3.5mm headphone port and a USB-C port. The screen is said to be 6.2 inches, while the dimensions are apparently approximately 158.7 x 75 x 9.8mm (including the camera bump).

In case you missed, we have now Exclusively published new Press Renders and official name of Motorola's upcoming Quad-core smartphone.https://t.co/Kbco25KLzd#CashKaroExclusive #YouGetMore pic.twitter.com/yCTXVPbZzaJune 19, 2019

Based on the images, it looks like the Motorola One Pro will come in black, gold and purple shades. It’s also worth noting that there’s no sign of a fingerprint scanner, so this might be built into the screen.

There’s no word yet on what chipset this phone might use, so it’s not clear exactly how high-end it will actually be, but it certainly looks more premium than most recent Motorola handsets.

It’s also not clear when the Motorola One Pro will actually land – and as ever we’d take these leaks with a pinch of salt. But we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we learn anything more about it.

Via Android Police