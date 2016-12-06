Meizu Band offers Fitbit-rivaling features at pocket money prices

You don’t have to spend a fortune to get a basic fitness tracker, but if you want features like a touchscreen, a heart rate monitor and multi-sport tracking the price can start to rise.

That is, unless you buy the new Meizu Band, which offers all that and more for just ¥229 (around $35, £25, AU$45).

As well as the above features, the Meizu Band can track sleep, steps and calories burned, as well as giving you reminders to move and displaying notifications for incoming calls and messages.

All that and it’s also IP67 certified – so you can wear it in the shower, but shouldn’t swim with it - and apparently has up to 15 days of battery life if you don’t use the heart rate monitor, or 7 days with the heart rate monitor active.

Fitness without funds

We haven’t tried the band ourselves, so whether it’s actually any good remains to be seen, but on paper it certainly sounds promising, and all for far, far less than a Fitbit Charge 2, which offers a comparable feature set at $150, £129.99, AU$250.

Sadly, it’s not clear if or when you’ll be able to buy the Meizu Band, unless you want to delve into imports. It’s launching in China on December 8, but won’t initially be available internationally.

That said, while Meizu wouldn’t confirm global availability to us, it did note that the US and UK are big markets for it, so while it probably won’t be worth adding the Meizu Band to your Christmas list we might see it in 2017 – so you’ll have one less excuse to give up on your New Year’s resolutions.