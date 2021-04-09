Massive Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 leak could leave AMD fans disappointed

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 has been rumored for some time, but a new drop of information has given insight into what to expect from the upcoming release. As was previously leaked, both AMD and Intel variants will be offered at launch which is currently expected to be on April 27 2021.



The information was provided by German tech media site WinFuture, with almost every update to the new Surface Laptop range being internal, with the exterior remaining almost unchanged from the popular Microsoft Surface Laptop 3.

Another change to the hardware is one inspired by the Surface Pro 7+, with the plan to include a hatch to allow access for SSD repairs or upgrades, though this is only intended for approved technicians.



As we feared, the AMD components won't be the latest mobile Ryzen 5000 hardware that was announced back at CES 2021, with only a choice of either AMD Ryzen 5-4680U or Ryzen 7 4980U CPUs being offered. The Intel offerings are better, including the latest Core 11th Generation i5-1145G7 or i7-1185G7 CPUs.

Specifications and prices

(Image credit: MSPowerUser)

The full list of leaked information surrounding the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is listed below. As the prices were initially provided in Euros, this may not reflect the official list price of the device when it goes on sale in your region, with WinFuture mentioning that the differing tax rates and duties across European cities may mean the laptop is cheaper in Germany.

13.5 | i5 | 8 GB | 512GB: €1,499 (around $1,780 / £1,300 / AU$2,300)

| i5 | | 512GB: 13.5 | i5 | 16 GB | 512GB: €1,699 (around $2,000 / £1,500 / AU$2,650)

| i5 | | 512GB: 13.5 | i7 | 16 GB | 512GB: €1,899 (around $2,250 / £1,650 / AU$3,000)

| i7 | | 512GB: 13.5 | Ryzen 5 | 8 GB | 256GB: €1,149 (around $1,370 / £1,000 / AU$1,800)

| Ryzen 5 | | 256GB: 13.5 | Ryzen 5 | 16 GB | 256GB: €1,399 (around $1,650 / £1,200 / AU$2,200)

| Ryzen 5 | | 256GB: 15 | i7 | 16 GB | 512GB: €1,999 (around $2,400 / £1,700 / AU$3,100)

| i7 | | 512GB: 15 | i7 | 32 GB | 1TB: €2,699 (around $3,200 / £2,350 / AU$4,200)

| i7 | | 1TB: 15 | Ryzen 7 | 8 GB | 256GB: €1,499 (around $1,780 / £1,300 / AU$2,300)

| Ryzen 7 | | 256GB: 15 | Ryzen 7 | 8 GB | 512GB: €1,699 (around $2,000 / £1,500 / AU$2,650)

| Ryzen 7 | | 512GB: 15 | Ryzen 7 | 16 GB | 512GB: €1,899 (around $2,250 / £1,650 / AU$3,000)

As with anything that hasn't been announced through an official channel, don't count your chickens yet. The current launch date of April 27 does fall in line with previous rumors, but the ongoing chip shortage has pushed back many other upcoming product releases due to manufacturing and developmental delays.



With any luck though, fans of the Surface Laptop will be able to upgrade in a matter of weeks. We'll be keeping our fingers crossed that Microsoft releases a public statement soon.

Best Ultrabooks 2021: the top thin and light laptops reviewed

Via MSPowerUser