Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch Champions League online from anywhere

To the neutral football fan, Man United vs Barcelona is undoubtedly the draw of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Two of the very biggest names in world club football meet today in the first leg of their 180 minute encounter and we're here to tell you how to live stream Manchester United vs Barcelona from absolutely anywhere in the world.

Manchester United vs Barcelona: where and when The first leg of Man United vs Barcelona in the Champions League last eight takes place at the Theatre of Dreams - Old Trafford - on Wednesday, April 10 (with the second leg following the next week on Tuesday). It's due to start at 8pm BST. That's 9pm CET, 3pm ET, 12pm PT and 5am Wednesday morning AEST.

So which way is this huge tie going to go? Manchester United's renaissance under Ole Gunnar Solskaer has slowed down a little in recent weeks, but they will still be brimming with confidence after their impossible comeback win against PSG in the last 16. Marcus Rashford is an injury doubt and Paul Pogba's Premier League form has dipped, but the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard should be on hand to offer the fire power.

Barcelona's superstars don't require much of an introduction - Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic...oh yeah, and a guy called Lionel Messi. Between them, they'll be licking their lips at United's defensive frailties and very hopeful indeed that they can grab an away goal or two to take back to the Camp Nou next week. They have the liberty of resting players in La Liga, too, with their massive points advantage at the top.

We honestly can't predict who's going to come out of this on top - we're just hoping for an absolute feast of football. To ensure that you don't miss a minute, read on to see how to get a Manchester United vs Barcelona live stream no matter where you are in the world.

See how to live stream every single Champions League game this season

If you try to watch your domestic coverage of this Champions League game away from your home country, then you'll inevitably find that it's geo-blocked. Thankfully, there's a way around this, namely via a VPN. That allows you to tune in no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do, especially if you use our number one recommended provider ExpressVPN.

VPNs are ideal for this as they allow you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. Choose a server back in your home country and watch online as if you were back there. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and claim 3 months FREE with an annual plan. 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go. Focused on watertight security 3. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

Stream the Man U game live in the UK

BT Sport has the exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK this season, and will therefore be showing the 8pm BST kick-off between Manchester United and FC Barcelona on BT Sport 2 (also available in HD). If you're looking to stream the game, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. Are you a BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK and still want to tune in? It's actually really simple to do by grabbing a VPN and follow ingthe instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Manchester United vs Barcelona: live stream in US

In the US, Univision and TNT have the rights to show live Champions League matches and both will be showing this clash between the teams from England and Spain. For its part, TNT will be streaming via online partner B/R Live. The match is available at a pretty reasonable $2.99, while $9.99 per month and $79.99 for the year options are also available if you want to access the full array of B/R matches. You can tune in via the B/R Live app available on iTunes or Google Play, or watch via Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. Hispanic channel Univision is available on cable and its coverage can be streamed via the Univision Deportes’ App and univisiondeportes.com if you want to watch on a mobile, tablet or PC.

See our rundown of all the best sports streaming sites in the US

As of this year's competition, every Champions League match is broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN. Kick-off for Manchester United vs Barcelona is 3pm Toronto-time. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada.

How to live stream Man United vs Barcelona in the Champions League: Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport has the Champions League after snagging the rights from BeIN Sports. Football fans down under will probably be used to the early morning kick-offs in the competition – this one is at 5am on Thursday morning. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to your Optus Sport account, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above to bypass geo-blockers.

The football will be shown in New Zealand via SKY Sports with kick-off at 7am Auckland time. The channel is broadcasting all 138 games live for the 2018/19 Champions League. Subscriptions to SKY Sports cost $29.90 per month and Champions League highlights programmes are available on top of the live coverage. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League and will be therefore be showing United's game, with kick-off at 12.30pm New Delhi time. SPN's coverage stretches across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV.