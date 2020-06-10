LG's latest Cinebeam projector is ultra-affordable – but there's a catch

LG is expanding its Cinebeam line of home cinema projectors with the new LG PH30N that will launch on June 10 for just $399 (around £300, AU$600).

The LG PH30N joins the rest of the Cinebeam lineup that includes the excellent LG HU70, HU80 and HU85 – but differs from them all in one key area: resolution.

While all of the other Cinebeam projectors offer 4K at a resolution of 3840 x 2160, the PH30N will only do a 1280 x 720 HD resolution up to 100 inches with a lower peak brightness of 250 lumens.

That said, considering that the LG HU80 and LG HU85 costs £2,000 (around $2,400 / AU$3,600) and $6,000 (around £4,860, AU$8,750), respectively, you’re saving a boatload of cash by buying the newer, cheaper model.

The other positive aspect about the LG PH30N is that, while it can’t contend with its 4K brethren in terms of resolution or brightness, it can operate on battery power for around two hours before needing to be recharged and, at 1.1 lbs, it can be transported fairly easily.

A projector for every budget

The latest LG Cinebeam projector is all about affordability and creating a product that fits every kind of customer – some stuff for the hardcore cinephiles and others for the home entertainment enthusiasts looking to get their feet wet for the first time with projection equipment.

The LG PH30N is definitely the latter than the former.

We'll have to test the projector out in our own homes before we can make any sort of conclusion about its performance, but for those looking for a cheap, portable projector for an outdoor movie night, this very well might work.