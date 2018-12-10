Leaked Sony Xperia XZ4 render gives us another look at the likely design

Recently a few images supposedly showing the Sony Xperia XZ4 have started emerging and now another one has joined them, this time showing the rear and sides of the phone.

Shared by leaker @UniverseIce (who has a solid track record), it’s not clear exactly where the image came from but as it shows the Sony Xperia XZ4 in a case it’s probably a render made by a casemaker who may or may not have inside information.

You can see in the image that the Sony Xperia XZ4 has a triple-lens rear camera and quite a tall, narrow design, which probably points to a 21:9 aspect ratio – something which has been rumored before.

You can also see that all the buttons are seemingly on the right edge, there’s a port (likely a USB-C one) on the bottom edge, and the camera sticks out slightly from the back.

The Sony Xperia XZ4 could have a super-wide 21:9 screen. Credit: @UniverseIce

It's all lining up

There’s not much else to take from this image but it lines up with what we’ve seen before, so while we’d certainly take it with a pinch of salt with no dissenting designs there’s a good chance this is the real deal.

With the phone possibly landing at MWC 2019 in February we’d expect to keep seeing more of it in the coming weeks. Hopefully we’ll learn more about the specs too.

One source claims that it has a 6.5-inch screen, and we can take an educated guess that it will use a Snapdragon 855 chipset, but that’s about all we’ve heard specs-wise.