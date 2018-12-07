Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact renders show a dated design

Sony is one of the few companies still making compact flagships, and we may have just got our first look at its next one, likely to be called the Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact.

In renders shared by @OnLeaks (a fairly reliable leaker) on behalf of CompareRaja, you can see that the Xperia XZ4 Compact has not only a screen size from the past, but a design from the past too. That includes large bezels above and below the display, and a single lens rear camera.

It’s a stark contrast with the full-size Sony Xperia XZ4, which is rumored to have much smaller bezels and a triple-lens rear camera. However, the Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact does at least seem to have a 3.5mm headphone port, which the standard XZ4 doesn’t, if leaks are to be believed.

You can see here that the Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact also appears to have a single-lens camera on the front, and dual front-facing speakers. The back looks to be glass, and there’s no sign of a fingerprint scanner, which could either mean it’s built into the screen or into the power button.

Same-size screen in a bigger body

Along with the leaked images, the source claims the Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact has a screen of roughly five inches and dimensions of around 139.9 x 66.5 x 9.3mm. That would make it slightly longer and wider, albeit slimmer, than the 135 x 65 x 12.1mm Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, which also has a 5-inch screen.

There aren’t any details about the upcoming phone’s specs, but we can guess that it’s likely to be powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 855 chipset.

As for these images, we’d take them with a pinch of salt, especially given the ugly design, but the source is reasonably reliable as leakers go. We may know for sure soon, though, as there’s a good chance the Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact will land at MWC 2019 in late February.