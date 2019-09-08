Latest Pixel 4 leak shows off a new coral color

We saw numerous Pixel 3 leaks before the handset was officially unveiled and so far it's been the same story with the Pixel 4: another unauthorized image has hit the web, this one showing off a rather eye-catching orange color.

As spotted by tipster Ben Geskin, the image appeared on Chinese social network Weibo, and based on the text accompanying the picture, this color could be named coral.

Alongside the coral handset we've got the more conventional black and white, so it looks like you've got a choice of three colors to pick from if you're buying a PIxel 4 this year – though of course nothing is certain until Google makes its announcements.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are currently available in black, white, and "not pink" direct from Google, while the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL come in black, white, and "purple-ish". It would seem that three color approach will be continued here.

(Image credit: @BenGeskin / Weibo)

Even just in the last few days we've heard plenty of details about what's coming with the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL – it's likely to come with 6GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 855 processor on the inside.

One of the biggest upgrades from last year is going to be with the rear-facing camera. A dual-lens snapper is rumored, complete with as much as 8x zoom, improved night photography, and some special action shooting modes.

Numerous photos and videos of the handsets have leaked out as well, showing off a rather hefty top bezel and a smaller chin, as well as the square rear camera housing (a feature Google confirmed with its own sneak preview).

We're also going to see a feature called Motion Sense, made possible by the Soli motion-sensing radar Google has been working on: it'll enable you to control your phone without actually touching it.

Via Android Police