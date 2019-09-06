Leaked iPhone 11 images from case maker show off range's sleek new designs

It's happened before and it will happen again – there's just a few days to go before Apple announces the 2019 iPhones and the leaks and rumors are flooding in thick and fast, with some renders coming from case makers looking to cash in on the hype.

The latest batch of images are a collection of studio shots taken by case maker Nood Cases, giving us a pretty good look at what is very likely the design for the upcoming iPhone 11 range.

(Image credit: Nood Cases)

Nood Cases has released slim protectors for the three different 2019 iPhones, each accompanied by some elegant studio shots taken using replica models of the upcoming flagships available to view on the case maker's website.

Unlike some rumors leaked on Twitter – which could be completely fabricated as we recently discovered – the shots on the Nood Cases website could be as close to the real thing as we can possibly get right now as the cases are already available to purchase.

(Image credit: Nood Cases)

If the images are accurate, it confirms what we've heard about the improved camera system on the square rear bump on the iPhone 11 range, with the base model showing a dual-lens array, while the other two show off three rear cameras.

That rear camera bump has a been a sore spot for many Apple fans, but the cases make the handsets look more elegant and streamlined by covering the bump, leaving only the lenses exposed.

The images show off slim designs with the three side buttons seen on previous iPhone models, but nothing else can be garnered from the shots. While the front-facing shot of the handsets on the Nood Cases website shows off a phone with no notch, that's an illusion Apple used for it 2018 handsets as well, employing a wallpaper that was black at the top.

(Image credit: Nood Cases)

It's interesting to note the nomenclature Nood Cases is using for the three flagships – instead of calling them iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11R, the case maker has called the three models iPhone XIr 11, iPhone XI 11 Pro and iPhone XI 11 Pro Max.

Our guess is that the company is as yet unclear what naming system Apple will choose and has used all possible options as a proxy for the time being.

(Image credit: Nood Cases)

Invitations to the 2019 iPhone announcement have been sent out and everything will be disclosed on September 10. We're expecting Apple to introduce us to the Apple Watch 5 as well on the same day.

In the meantime, we've put together everything we know about the iPhone 11 in one place, so you can keep up with all the rumors and leaks before the final reveal.