Kogan currently has a 50-inch 4K TV going for just $419

If you don't mind foregoing a big brand name and are after a 4K telly that won’t burn a hole in your pocket, Dick Smith has something for you.

The online marketplace – now under Kogan’s purview – has a 50-inch 4K television set on sale right now for just $419 . That’s a steal for a screen that size with an Ultra HD 3840 × 2160 resolution. The Kogan Series 8 KU8000 TV usually retails for $499 , meaning you get to save $80 on an already cheap telly.

The TV features 4 HDMI inputs alongside one USB 2.0 port so you can plug in a portable hard drive or flash drive to watch anything you have stored on it. According to Kogan, you can even record your favourite shows onto an external hard drive and play it back at a later time.