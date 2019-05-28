Is the Canon EOS 90D around the corner?

Rumors of a new Canon EOS 90D DSLR have been building over the last few weeks, and a number of sources are now reporting possible specs.

Rumor sitesCanon Rumors and Northlight Images have each published spec sheets that claim the new arrival will sport a 32.5MP sensor, one that's APS-C in size and sporting Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF system.

How likely is this? Well, we already suspect that a 32MP sensor is currently in the works, as this information has previously been spotted in registration details. Canon has also included Dual Pixel CMOS AF on all of its most recent DSLRs, save for the very cheapest models.

Other specs rumored to be included in the new camera include Dual DIGIC 8 processing engines. While this would be the first occasion we've seen two DIGIC 8 engines in one body, it would make more sense here than on less demanding models such as the EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D and the EOS M50 mirrorless camera, each of which packs a single DIGIC 8 engine.

The specs also claim the model is set to be weather resistant and have dual SD-type card slots, along with 10fps burst shooting, 4K video and both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, all of which is either expected or perfectly plausible on such a model.

EOS 90D... or EOS 7D Mark III?

It's worth remembering that not only are these all rumors for now, but even if we do see this appear we don't know whether this will be inside an EOS 90D body, a Canon EOS 7D Mark III or something else.

Both the EOS 80D (pictured top) and EOS 7D Mark II have been a part of Canon's DSLR stable for some time, and while the company also has its new EOS R line and EOS M series to focus on, it seems unlikely that we won't see more DSLRs. Canon has made it clear that it plans to continue supporting EOS DSLR users, and a new mid-range model would make a lot of sense right now.

Canon's most recent camera release was the EOS Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D entry-level DSLR, which came just two months after the EOS RP full-frame mirrorless camera. The company has been more active with its RF lens range, having announced six lenses for release this year, including the RF 85mm f/1.2 L USM, which is now available to pre-order.