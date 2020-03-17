iPhone 9 Plus reportedly confirmed in iOS 14 code

Apple has had a tendency to inadvertently reveal a lot of its upcoming product launches in early versions of its operating systems, and this time is no exception. An early version of iOS 14 has been a treasure trove of new information , and now it may have also confirmed the iPhone 9 Plus.

According to 9to5Mac, some of the code available in an early version of iOS 14 seems to suggest the existence of a larger version of Apple’s rumored entry-level iPhone – the spiritual successor to the iPhone SE.

It’s not clear yet if this will arrive in the form of an iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 2 Plus, or an iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus, as both nomenclatures are based on speculation and rumors.

The iOS 14 code also reveals that both the smaller and larger phones are set to run on the A13 Bionic chip, the same unit found in the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

The supposed evidence points to the new entry-level iPhones using the same Touch ID-enabled home button as the iPhone 8 range instead of adopting the Face ID of the more expensive models.

For users upgrading from older models of iPhone, this iPhone 9 range should prove to be an attractive upgrade due to the A13 Bionic chip's increased performance as well as its ability to use Apple Pay, the Express Transit feature, and scan NFC tags.

Also revealed in the same code were further details on an upcoming iPad Pro , including evidence of a triple-lens camera that features a wide-angle, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens alongside a time-of-flight sensor for depth of field effects.

While we’ve found details in iOS code to be accurate in the past, we still can’t be entirely confident of this information’s veracity, so stay tuned for official announcements on Apple’s next affordable iPhones to know for sure.