iPad Mini 6 could still land this year

We had thought the iPad Mini 6 might be announced alongside the new iPad Pro 2021 in April, but when that didn’t happen we were left unsure of when it will launch. Now though, we’re hearing that it might emerge in the second half of the year.

That’s according to Ming-Chi Kuo (an analyst with a good track record for Apple information) in a research note seen by 9to5Mac.

The note actually focuses on the first foldable iPhone, which will reportedly land in 2023, but it includes the claim that a touch-panel supplier will benefit from the launch of the iPad Mini 6 in the second half of this year.

We might not see it before September

9to5Mac says to expect the slate in “the fall” (which officially runs from September 22 to December 21), but we’re not sure from the wording whether this comes from Kuo or is just a guess on the site’s part.

Either way, there’s a good chance that’s accurate, as that would leave Apple’s latest tablets with some breathing room before another slate arrives.

Whenever it arrives, you can expect the iPad Mini 6 to have a bigger screen than the iPad Mini (2019), with leaks suggesting it will be between 8.5 and 9 inches, and the upcoming slate is also said to have smaller bezels.

We don’t yet know a huge amount else about the iPad Mini 6, but we’d expect plenty more leaks and rumors will roll in ahead of launch.