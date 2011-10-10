The Guardian opens up online newslist to all

The Guardian has begun an online experiment, where it has made its news lists available to anyone who wants to see them.

A publication's news list is usually kept under wraps as it contains information about stories that are being worked on for the next edition - it is a goldmine of insight that you would not normally want your rivals to get hold of.

But the Guardian has decided to make this information public and it makes for fascinating reading.

Live account

"From today, you will be able to see a live account of our plans in the form of the daily newslist kept by our editors," explained the Guardian.

"It provides a glimpse into the scheduled announcements, events and speeches that make up the news day.

"You will also be able to view what our editors think about the stories by reading their updates on Twitter in the panel opposite.

"We will include conversations we have about the day's news, story ideas we get from our correspondents and the latest information on stories that we get during the day."

The Guardian has said that it won't be adding any exclusives to the list and it will keep some stories out of the public's eye but it is rare for any newspaper to make inside information this public.

To help with the curating of articles, it has also started a Twitter hashtag called #opennews.

One door opens…

News of the Guardian opening up its news list comes at the same time as the Independent announcing that it is going behind a paywall for non-UK visitors.

If someone from outside the US or Canada accesses the site, they can read 20 articles for free, then will have to pay $6.99 (£4.50) a month.

Via the Guardian