iiNet teams up with ACT govt to build free Wi-Fi network in Canberra

iiNet has announced that it is building a free public Wi-Fi network in Canberra that will cover the "busiest commercial centres".

The CBRfree wireless network is set to be built over the coming 12 months in a dozen business districts including Civic, Belconnen, Dickson, Woden, Tuggeranong, Bruce, Manuka-Kingston, Gungahlin, Weston Creek, as well as Parkes, the foreshore and Commonwealth Park areas.

iiNet will be deploying 700 Cisco wireless access points to create the network, as well as another 400 wireless access points within businesses to help with indoor/outdoor connections and more than 300 outdoor wireless access points in high traffic areas.

Wi-Fi all over

The news follows the announcement that Telstra is building a national Wi-Fi network, though iiNet has been deploying its AdelaideFree Wi-Fi network over the last past nine months in South Australia.

"We believe that free Wi-Fi access is a critical part of the infrastructure of modern cities," said iiNet Chief Business Officer Greg Bader.

"Increasingly, cities across the world are building public wireless networks, with the most successful providing simple and free access for anyone."

iiNet will also be trialing mobile Wi-Fi on five Acton Canberra buses over the next 12 months before a full roll out will be considered.