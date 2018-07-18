Intel Amber Lake mobile processors leak, teasing successor to Kaby Lake

The next wave of mobile-grade, fanless processors from Intel, ‘Amber Lake,’ just had what’s likely its entire lineup leaked through both Romanian technology news website NextLab 501 and a Dell product listing in Chile .

Intel’s line of mobile-focused processors continues the existing trend of using the letter ‘Y’ to denote this range, though listing the lowest-end model as an ‘m3’ chip rather than an ‘i3’. However, don’t assume this chip is cheap, as it’s a marked improvement upon the previous generation in clock speed.

In fact, all three of the supposed new Y series Intel processors are improvements upon their predecessors, as they should be. All three processors are reportedly dual-core chips built on Intel’s now long-in-the-tooth 14-nanometer process using 5W of power to drive Intel UHD 615 graphics with a 4MB cache.

Now, here’s the further breakdown regarding each of the three newly leaked Amber Lake chips, namely their names and clock speeds:

Intel Core m3-8100Y: 1.1GHz (up to 3.4GHz Turbo Boost)

Intel Core i5-8200Y: 1.3GHz (up to 3.9GHz Turbo Boost)

Intel Core i5-8500Y: 1.5GHz (up to 4.2GHz Turbo Boost)

According to NextLab’s report, these processors are expected to be ready for Q3 2018, so that’s between July and September of this year. That would be just in time for a refresh of major laptops from Intel’s many partners, including the next Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 at the heart of this leak and even that fabled MacBook 2018 overhaul.

Until then, we’ll be waiting with bated breath to see yet another named generation join Intel’s growing family of processors available.

