In pictures: CES Asia puts wearables on the runway
e-skin by Xenoma
The third annual CES Asia came to a close this week with a celebration of wearable technology. The grand finale was a fashion show that featured cutting-edge sports tech alongside biometric ballgowns.
The e-skin shirt, by Japanese developer Xenoma, is a machine-washable top that uses 15 sensors to monitor the wearer's movements. It's designed not only for sport, but also for motion-capture, so you could use your body as a game controller without the need for cameras or markers in the room.
Pulse by Jazsalyn McNeil
Pulse is an experimental wearable technology sponsored by the Nano EXtended Textiles (NEXT) research group at North Carolina Sate University's College of Textiles. It uses conductive screenprinted biosensors and textile-embedded lights inspired by bioluminscent organisms.
NEXT's work includes creating textile-inspired electronics (low-cost printed components, for example), and using technologies like atomic layer deposition to change the thermal, electrical and optical properties of polymers.
True North by PHI: Illuminated Design
PHI: Illuminated Design is a Canadian collective specializing in wearable technology and art. Designers Stacey Morgan and Kenzie Housego work alongside electrical engineer Sophie Amin to create clothing that reacts to input from biometric sensors and the wearer's environment.
True North is inspired by magnetic fields and the Canadian climate. The two-piece dress uses fiber-optic tubes and LEDs that illuminate when the wearer faces north, then fade out as they turn away.
Solos smart sunglasses
Solos augmented reality sunglasses were designed in collaboration with USA Cycling. They provide fitness performance tracking and training tools in a heads-up display (similar to Google Glass).
The virtual five-inch screen is adjustable for comfort, and the glasses are controlled using voice commands, Bluetooth input, and three physical buttons.
Fractals by PHI: Illuminated Design
Another piece by PHI: Illuminated Design, this corset is part of the Gilded Fractals collection, inspired by natural shapes and geometry.
It features electroluminescent panels made from etched acrylic, with LEDs controlled via a Xadow microcontroller board.
Helix Cuff by Ashley Chloe
The Helix Cuff is a wrap-around wristband that pairs with a set of Bluetooth earphones. The earphones feature noise reduction and a built-in microphone, and are stored within the cuff itself.
Mike Nenonen, the cuff's chief designer, has worked as an industrial designer at Nokia and Nest.
Flora by Maria Orduz Pinto
This couture dress is the work of Colombian-born Maria Orduz Pinto, a designer who specializes in wearable art and technology, and Nabeel Khan of Zyris Software.
Flora is part of the House of Light collection, and uses biometric input to control a pattern of LEDs.
Pretty Flowers by Maria Orduz Pinto
Pretty Flowers is a collaboration between Maria Orduz Pinto and Canadian wearable tech collective MakeFashion.
It features a mix of 3D printed and hand-made flowers, illuminated by LEDs, with fiber-optics woven into the skirt that react to sound.