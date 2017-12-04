Huawei Mate 10 Pro is out now in Australia, gets Mocha Brown colour option

When it was first announced for release in Australia, the stellar Huawei Mate 10 Pro was said to be releasing only in Midnight Blue. Now, on the day of the phone's local release, the Chinese phone-maker has revealed that Aussies will also have the option of picking its new phone up in Mocha Brown.

While attractive, the coffee-inspired colour option isn't necessarily breaking new ground – the Huawei Mate 9 was also available in Mocha, making this more a case of 'bean there, done that'.

That said, we're delighted that Huawei has decided not to foam it in by having only one colour option available at launch. Now that Huawei has brewed up a Mocha-coloured Mate 10 Pro, you'll truly be able to espresso yourself in style.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is available now from Optus, Mobileciti, Vaya and Amaysim for $1,099. Currently, the Midnight Blue model is only available at Optus and Vaya.