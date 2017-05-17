Huawei brings back its busted-screen replacement program to Australia

In the leadup to the imminent launch of Huawei’s next P-series flagship handsets, the Chinese phone manufacturer has announced that it’ll again be offering its ‘Screen Promise’ replacement program to Australian customers.

The incoming P10 and P10 Plus alongside the older Mate 9 (released earlier this year) will all qualify for a single free screen replacement, provided that damage occurs within the first three months of purchase. However the offer does have some restrictions, such as excluding damage from liquid or ‘abnormal’ use of the handset, or damage to other parts of the phone.

The offer has been around since the launch of the P8 in 2015, although at that point it covered buyers for a full 12 months — so the new 3-month period is a fair bit shorter — although Huawei is maintaining its relatively simple approach when it come to claiming the replacement. As long as you backup your phone, the whole turnaround may take only 3-5 business days, at which point you’ll get either a replaced screen or an entirely new phone, depending on the extent of the damage.

If you’ve broken your display, you can visit and log in to the Huawei portal here , and simply follow the “screen promise” instructions. The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus officially launch in Australia on 25 May .