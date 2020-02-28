How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online: stream season 12 from anywhere

Get your hairspray and high heels out. You can once again watch RuPaul's Drag Race online from anywhere as Season 12 roars into view.

Shortly after Yvie Oddly was crowned "America's Next Drag Superstar" last year, Drag Race received a record 14 Emmy nominations, winning Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Host for the fourth time in a row. As a result, expectations are through the roof for this latest instalment.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 - key details Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres February 28 on VH1, beginning at 8pm ET / PT and running for 90 minutes. New episodes air every Friday and will be an hour long.

The show's regular panel of judges gushingly admit that this years' queens are "the most talented we've ever had." They include look queens and performance queens, pageant queens and everything in-between, hailing from New York City and Los Angeles to Acworth, Georgia. The infamous Dahlia Sin brings Rihanna-esque looks and burlesque silhouettes to the show, while Rock M. Sakura's megawatt personality and anime, K-Pop and Manga stylings, might just short-circuit the studio lights.

As ever, there's a fabulously starry roster of celebrity judges waiting to give their critiques. Nicki Minaj is the inaugural guest judge on the ninety-minute premiere, while later episodes will welcome iconic actors, singers and even politicians, such as Whoopi Goldberg, Chaka Khan and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

So, shantay you stay if you want to know how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race online from anywhere. Then strap yourself in for 15 episodes of fierce, queenly competition.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online from outside your country

If you find yourself far from home when the latest episode drops – abroad on business or taking an extended vacay – don’t let geo-blocks take the swagger out of your step.

If you’re in a country where this content isn’t available, you can install a VPN so you can watch Season 12’s Drag Race darlings online, no matter where you’re situated. This piece of software changes your IP address, so you can access each episode live or catch-up with the series and watch as if you were back at home.

Of the hundreds of available VPNs, our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick to connect to servers, straightforward to use and secure. It's compatible with Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software, and many other devices. What makes ExpressVPN particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Even better, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant deal on an essential bit of kit. Once downloaded, search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list. Click connect and condragulations! You’ll be able to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online without tears threatening to ruin your makeup.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online in the US (and for FREE)

There are myriad ways to enjoy the weekly challenges and backstage sassiness of Season 12. If you’ve got cable, you can watch it live on VH1 every Friday from 8pm ET. You can also stream the show via VH1’s online platform, but you’ll need to enter your cable provider details to do so. If you’ve cut the cord completely, however, there’s a surfeit of OTT services that will allow you to stream RuPaul’s Drag Race:

Sling : You need to select a base package of either Sling Orange or Sling Blue. Both are $30 per month after the first month’s rate of $20. Neither have VH1, so you need to include Lifestyle Extra for an additional $5 per month to access that channel and 10 more. If you’re holding out for a free trial, you can’t access this through the web, though it is available via Sling compatible devices, like AirTV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, LG webOS and Xbox One.

You need to select a base package of either Sling Orange or Sling Blue. Both are $30 per month after the first month’s rate of $20. Neither have VH1, so you need to include Lifestyle Extra for an additional $5 per month to access that channel and 10 more. If you’re holding out for a free trial, you can’t access this through the web, though it is available via Sling compatible devices, like AirTV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, LG webOS and Xbox One. FuboTV : fubo Standard provides 108 channels, two simultaneous streams, and 30 hours DVR storage for $54.99 per month. The first seven days are free and you can cancel anytime.

fubo Standard provides 108 channels, two simultaneous streams, and 30 hours DVR storage for $54.99 per month. The first seven days are free and you can cancel anytime. AT&T TV Now : their entry-level option is Plus, which offers over 45 channels for a monthly fee of $65. It includes some premium channels, too, like HBO, ESPN and FX, in addition to VH1. If you’re a new customer, you can bag a 7-day free trial.

their entry-level option is Plus, which offers over 45 channels for a monthly fee of $65. It includes some premium channels, too, like HBO, ESPN and FX, in addition to VH1. If you’re a new customer, you can bag a 7-day free trial. Philo: for the modest sum of $20 per month, you get access to 59 channels, which includes VH1, A&E, the Paramount Network and MTV. Instant access to a free, week-long trial is available just by providing your mobile number, but after 48 hours you’ll need to enter your billing details to continue watching.

Watch Ru Paul's Drag Race 2020 online in Canada: free live stream details

If you have cable, you can catch RuPaul and his rhinestone-clad posse on Crave at 8.35pm ET or on OUTtv at 8pm ET. Otherwise, both have their own OTT services: · OUTtvGo: new episodes from Season 12 of Drag Race will be available to stream from 9.30pm EST, just an hour and a half after their US debut. Subscription is $3.99 CAD a month or $39.99 for an annual subscription. · Crave: subscribe to Crave On-Demand for $9.99 CAD (plus tax) to get your fill of cutting barbs from the mischievous Ru, with new episodes available online and on the Crave app from 9.30pm EST and 6.30pm PST. A free trial of 7-days is available too.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online in the UK

Netflix is the only way UK viewers can secure a seat at the Drag Race. New episodes come online first thing Saturday mornings, half a day later than in the US. If you've already got a Netflix subscription, then it's certainly an option. But anyone from North American travelling or holidaying the UK should remember they can tap into their local TV coverage and watch the Drag Race live by using a VPN.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online in Australia (and for FREE)