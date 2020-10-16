How to watch Helstrom online: stream the new Hulu show

We’re edging scarily closer to Halloween, and “Huluween” is in full swing – that’s Hulu’s annual celebration of all things spooky. To mark the occasion, the OTT service has produced some teeth-chattering new series, and Helstrom is the latest unholy offering for horror fans. Keep reading as we detail how to watch Helstrom online and stream this 10-part series now.

Helstrom will be available on Hulu from October 16, with all 10-episodes available to stream instantly. If you're not already a member, you can subscribe to Hulu for a month-long free trial. After this time, you'll pay $5.99 per month (or $11.99 to go ad-free).

It’s clear to see why Disney-owned Marvel Studios kept its branding off this occult horror series. Based on Marvel comic Son of Satan, Helstrom is darker than an Oreo-gobbling black hole. The show focuses on estranged siblings Daimon and Ana, whose mother went mad after discovering their father was a serial-killer (possibly even the cloven-hoofed one himself). And while dealing with this significant family trauma, they also have to confront a demonic force that threatens to destroy all humankind.

Helstrom is in good hands when it comes to delivering mysterious, full-throttle drama. It’s created by Paul Zbyszewski, a writer on both Lost and Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, and Emmy nominated director Diana Reid helmed the inaugural episode, 'Mother's Little Helper'. Meanwhile, Grantchester’s Tom Austen stars as the brooding Daimon, an ethics professor come exorcist, and Sydney Lemmon is Ana, an auctioneer by day exacting murderous vengeance by night.

Given that Marvel Television was disbanded and their ‘Adventure into Fear’ franchise canned, Helstrom probably won’t get a second season. But, if you feel frights have been sorely lacking from your superhero flicks, read on while we detail how to watch Helstrom online, and enjoy those Halloween vibes.

How to watch Helstrom online for FREE in the US

If you want to stream all 10 episodes of Helstrom, then Hulu is the one and only. It’s been produced exclusively for the popular VoD service, so you won’t find it on any other US platform. A monthly subscription to Hulu totals $5.99: a meagre amount considering you have access to over 1,500 shows and 2,500 films. Plus, you can include Premium Channels such as HBO Max and Showtime, and add extras like Ad-Free viewing for an additional fee. Best of all, Hulu provides new subscribers with a 30-day free trial! In a month you could quite easily enjoy all the supernatural drama of Helstrom, catch episodes of Hulu’s horror anthology Into the Dark, and start on the many other Hulu originals available, like The Handmaid’s Tale and Castle Rock. There’s always Hulu + Live TV for $54.99 per month if you need more variety. It offers over 65 channels, including ABC, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic, and FX, and you’d still have access to their extensive on-demand library. There’s a week-long trial too, so you can check it’s to your taste before committing. Both Hulu and Hulu + Live TV support a wide range of devices, so you can watch your favorite shows however you want: on Apple and Android devices, Roku and Apple TV, PlayStation 4 or Xbox consoles, Apple TV, Nintendo Switch, and more. If it's sports and entertainment you’re after, but minus the high price tag, you’re in luck. Hulu lets you bundle three OD platforms: ESPN, Disney +, and Hulu, for the ridiculously low fee of $12.99 a month. Live sports events, The Simpsons, movies, documentaries: something to suit every mood.

Will Helstrom be shown in the UK, Canada, Australia or anywhere else?

Viewers outside of the USA will find themselves in a Helstrom-related purgatory, with none of the typical providers currently offering the new show internationally.

In Canada, it’s entirely possible that it could join Crave’s on-demand library. Another Hulu exclusive, Monsterland, has been slated for an October 31 release on the service, a month after its initial US debut. On this evidence, Crave might be Helstrom’s new home in the near future too.

Those lamenting Helstrom’s absence in the UK should keep their evil eye on the StarzPlay channel, which is available to purchase via Amazon Prime Video for an additional £4.99 a month. Other Hulu content such as The Great, The Act, and Castle Rock has arrived here in the past, and it’s not inconceivable that Helstrom will join them at a later date.

But there aren't any plans for it to join Netflix’s giant VoD library, and it’s a little too adult to fit snuggly beside the PG-13 content of Disney Plus.