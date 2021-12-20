How to watch And Just Like That in Australia: stream the Sex and the City revival

Audio player loading…

A new chapter in Sex and the City has kicked off, with the revival series And Just Like That having left fans reeling following the shock death of a mainstay character.

Claiming our hearts with a Cosmopolitan in tow, Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte are back seventeen years later, and (at least two of them) are attempting to rebuild themselves for the new world they find themselves inhabiting.

With the show's first episode already dropping huge developments, it's probably a good idea to try and keep up with And Just Like That as it airs. Thankfully, the Aussie streaming service Binge is posting each new episode of the series direct from the US, so you won't have to wait to see what happens. Here's how to watch And Just Like That in Australia.

Watch And Just Like That online Premiered: Thursday, December 9 New episodes: every Thursday until February 3 Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Karen Pittman Streaming Options: Binge (AU) | Foxtel Now (AU) Watch free: try a FREE Binge trial in Australia

Returning for a 10-episode run of the Sex and the City revival, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon reprise their roles as Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda, while Kim Cattrall's character of Samantha has been written out of the show, across the Atlantic in London.

Portraying their transition from women in their 30s to the trials and tribulations of juggling a career, friendship, and a hectic dating life in your 50s, And Just Like That will feature faces new and old as creator, Darren Star, brings Sex and the City into the 21st Century.

Fans will also appreciate Willie Garson's posthumous appearance as the much loved 'Fifth Lady', Stanford Blatch, offers an emotional last hurrah. Sarita Choudhury joins the cast as Seema Patel, as well as The Morning Show's Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace.

From dating apps to holding onto a sense of self, we're given the opportunity to watch Carrie, Charlotte , and Miranda age with grace. For Sex and the City fans, it's what we've all been waiting for. Here's how to watch And Just Like That online in Australia.

How to watch And Just Like That in Australia

Binge Aussie fans won't have to wait for find out what happens next in And Just Like That, with new episodes arriving each Thursday at 7PM (AEST) until the season finale on February 3. The revival dropped onto Binge from December 9. Binge is the most affordable place to stream the revival and offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial too, which means you won’t pay a thing until this trial period ends. Then it’s only AU$10 for its Basic plan, which provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade for a few extra dollars to get additional streams and HD video quality. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, and plenty more from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros. It also offers more than 800 movies. Alternatively, Foxtel Now provides a mix of Live TV and On-Demand programming, with plans starting from AU$25 a month with new members getting a 10-day free trial thrown in.