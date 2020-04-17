How and where to buy an exercise bike

An exercise bike is a great way to get a good workout indoors, whether it's an intense anaerobic spin session or a long endurance ride. They take up less space than a treadmill, are typically more affordable, and although demand has spiked while people are under lockdown, they're much easier to find.

Exercise bikes are still a big investment though, and your choice can make the difference between a machine that gives you a great daily workout, and something that just gathers dust.

How to buy an exercise bike

Choosing the right exercise bike is a big decision, so what should you look for when making your choice? Olivia Neely, personal trainer at Starks Fitness (currently sharing home workout videos at starksfitnessgym on Instagram), gives the following advice.

Olivia Nealy (Starks Fitness personal trainer):

We're several weeks into lockdown, and no doubt lifestyle adaptions are well underway. A strong positive is that it seems health and well-being has remained a primary focus for most. With that, home-workout equipment is widely sought after so we’re having to be strategic about our purchases. It’s worth considering equipment that can be used longer term. And of course, one that will match all your training desires; cardiovascular, endurance or strength. So how about an indoor exercise bike to help reach those goals, come rain or shine.

Here are a few tips to ensure you’re buying the right kit for your needs.

What type of bike?

The most obvious but important consideration. There are many types, all focusing on different cycling methods. An upright bike, a recumbent bike, a spin bike, the list goes on…

Think about your previous cycling experiences. Do you usually take a leisurely cycle along the river road? Or are you an avid mountain biker? Try and match your previous experience to your current goals.

Design

We all want a bike that’s aesthetically pleasing, but more first, how much space do you have for it? For most, the bike will remain in your living room or bedroom so make sure it fits! Also note, there more advanced equipment (with a higher price tag) will no doubt offer a neater design requiring less space.

Features

Features will vary depending on the bike you choose, but here are a few things to look out for:

Emergency brake feature – a must

Adjustable saddle and handlebar

Resistance feature – the better the resistance variations, the more versatile the bike

Interactive or self-motivating – if your budget can stretch, it's useful to have a bike that offer pre-programmed options to keep you motivated. Look out for enhancements such as Bluetooth connection so you can track your progress.

Price

With such a diversity of options, it’s important to be realistic with your budget. Consider brand new models vs second hand, as you can often find a ‘nearly new’ model for a fraction of the price.

The best exercise bike deals in the US

Progear 100S exercise bike | $172 at Walmart

This entry-level indoor exercise bike is super affordable, and offers simple dial tension adjustment so you can change the resistance easily. There's a top-down emergency brake, an LCD display for all your essential stats, and four-way seat adjustment. The only thing it's lacking is pre-programmed workouts, but at this price it's hard to complain.

Indoor recumbent bicycle| $415.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a great deal on a recumbent exercise bike, this could be the one for you. It offers eight levels of resistance, an adjustable seat and comfortable padding. Most impressive, though, is its Bluetooth connectivity, which lets you monitor your progress using your phone or tablet, and even follow workout routines designed by other users.

Pro-Form Studio Bike | $1,799 $1,099 at ABT Fitness

At the more premium end of the scale, this indoor exercise bike is ideal for sweating it out in a home spin session. It matches resistance to workout intensity (with 22 levels), and allows you to stream outdoor rides following real personal trainers, even when you can't get out yourself. The handlebars and seat are fully adjustable too, for the most comfortable ride. It's available for shipping in 2-4 weeks.

The best exercise bike deals in the UK

Impetus IR 6500am | £1,499.99 £999 at Fitness Superstore

This superb recumbent exercise bike offers 16 levels of resistance, 10 preset training programs, and a smooth air magnetic resistance system. There are also heart rate sensors built into the handlebars, with optional support for a chest strap if you have one. There's £500 off the list price, too.

Wattbike Icon | £2,499 at Wattbike

The newly released Wattbike Icon is the company's first indoor exercise bike specifically designed for home use. It offers comprehensive training plans, Bluetooth compatibility, and fully adjustable seat and handlebars. It's available for shipping in two weeks if you place your order now.

