Hocus Pocus 2 gets a launch window during Disney Plus Day celebrations

Hocus Pocus 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 1993 fantasy-comedy film, has been handed a fall 2022 release window.

Announced during the Disney Plus Day celebrations on Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company confirmed that the supernatural-themed movie would land on its streaming service late next year.

Check out the official announcement, by way of the Disney Plus Twitter account, below:

A post shared by Disney+ (@disneyplus) A photo posted by on

Hocus Pocus 2 will see the iconic trio of Winnie Sanderson (Bette Midler), Sarah Sanderson (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary Sanderson (Kathy Najimy) return to our screens for more witch-centric comedy capers.

A Hocus Pocus sequel has been a long time coming. Disney has been developing a second film since July 2014 and now, nearly 30 years on from the original flick, Hocus Pocus fans can look forward to another entry in the franchise.

Little is known about the movie's plot, or if other characters from the first movie will return. What we do know, though, is that filming has already begun, with principal photography kicking off in October 2021 on Rhode Island.

So when can we expect Hocus Pocus 2 to actually launch? You can bet your house on the fact that it'll be around Halloween 2022. That's the perfect time of year to release a spooky but humorous movie, after all, so we're guessing that's when it'll arrive.

For more announcements and reveals surrounding Disney Plus Day, keep it locked to TechRadar and follow our Disney Plus Day hub.