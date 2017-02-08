Here’s how you'll pay with Android Pay on your Android Wear 2.0 watch

Android Wear 2.0 is rumored to land in the next few days, and a new leak has shown us exactly how some devices running the software will be able to make mobile payments.

Using Android Pay, wearables with NFC chips inside will allow you to pay from your wrist, and a new leak from the Google Play Store itself has even confirmed the feature.

Google uploaded screenshots of Android Pay working on the wrist to the Play Store listing, and these were spotted by Droid Life.

The shots show a simple, smaller interface than on phones, which still displays your card and asks you to hold the device toward the payment terminal.

Tap to pay

That’s followed by a screen with a big tick that shows your transaction was successful, and then it displays a screen that shows you a list of your previous payments.

Credit: Google Play Store (Via Droid Life)

That hopefully means you can check out your past payments directly from your watch, so you won’t need to open your phone to see how much you've spent.

The LG Watch Sport is heavily rumored to be compatible with Android Pay, but some other devices do have NFC onboard ready for the feature.

The LG Watch Urbane, Asus ZenWatch 3 and the Sony Smartwatch 3 all feature NFC, so all we can do is hope each is upgraded to Android Wear 2.0 as soon as possible.