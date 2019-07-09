Here's how Gigantamaxing will work in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Nintendo has dropped a new trailer for Pokémon Sword and Shield that reveals further details about the franchise's new Gigantamax battle mechanic.

Previously we had heard of the Dynamax feature that allows Pokémon to become super-sized during battles, however Nintendo has now revealed the "phenomenon" of Gigantamaxing.

While Dynamaxing can only occur in specific areas of the Galar region, and is a common occurrence for Pokémon from the region, Gigantaxmaxing is only specific to certain species of Pokémon and kicks things up a notch by not only increasing a Pokémon's size but also its appearance.

In addition, Gigantamaxing boosts the power of the Pokémon and allows it to use a unique move known as a G-Max Move - each G-Max Move is particular to a specific species of Gigantamax Pokémon.

Big changes

So far we know that two species capable of Gigantamaxing are snapping turtle-looking Pokémon Drednaw and Raven-looking Corviknight.

When Drednaw Gigantamaxes, it stands on its hind legs and become bipedal - from this position it will crash onto opponents, crushing them. If that's not enough, the normally shell-dwelling Pokémon will also shoot its neck out when it attacks and, when combined with a super powerful chomp, it can bite through buildings and punch holes in mountains.

So what is Drednaw's G-Max move? Water-type moves used by Gigantamax Drednaw will change to G-Max Stonesurge. G-Max Stonesurge causes splash damage, injuring both the opponent and damaging any Pokémon entering the battlefield.

Meanwhile Gigantamax Corviknight uses its massive wings to catch updrafts created by Gigantamax energy to hover in the air while it battles. It also has extra armor that

means attacks from Pokémon on the ground barely make an impact, this armor also sees Corviknight's wings become blade birds that can fly around independently.

Flying-type moves used by Gigantamax Corviknight will change to G-Max Wind Rage, which removes any effects of moves like Reflect, Light Screen, Spikes, and Electric Terrain that the opponents may have.

What else did we learn?

In addition to details about Gigantamaxing, we also learned more about some of the new Pokémon we'll be encountering and the Galar Pokémon League, including the walking ice-cream sundae Alcremie (who can Gigantamax), adorable puppy Yamper, coal chunk Rolycoly and steel dragon Duraludon.

Accompanied by these new Pokémon pals, you can undertake the Gym Challenge in an effort to collect all eight Gym badges and become a Pokémon master.

Pokémon Sword and Shield will have version-exclusive Gym Leaders. In Pokémon Sword you will battle karate prodigy Bea, while in Pokémon Shield, you take on emo king Allister.

Once you complete the Gym Challenge you can show-off your Pokémon prowess by taking part in the Champion Cup, which sees you challenging the reigning Champion for their seat.



Pokémon Sword and Shield may be a bit different to what we're used to, but we can't wait to get our hands on them come November.