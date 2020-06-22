Hamilton on Disney Plus gets a revolutionary official trailer

With the acclaimed Broadway phenomenon Hamilton set to land on Disney Plus on July 3, the streaming service has graced us with an official trailer for the highly anticipated musical event.

Filmed back in June of 2016 at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, the Disney Plus version of Hamilton features the ground-breaking musical's original cast, including lead star and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr. Christopher Jackson and more.

Infusing traditional Broadway show tunes with hip-hop, R&B and jazz, Hamilton tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and is described as "the story of America then, told by America now."

Tickets to the show have been both sold out and prohibitively expensive ever since its Broadway debut back in 2015, meaning Disney Plus' Hamilton presentation will be first time many will get to experience the musical and find out what all the fuss is about.

Thankfully, you'll be able to watch Hamilton from the comfort of your living room very soon. That said, you will to pay upfront to view it, as Disney Plus has dropped its 7-day free trial offer – most likely due to the musical's imminent arrival on the platform.

You can check out the official trailer for Disney Plus' presentation of Hamilton below.