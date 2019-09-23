GoPro Hero 8 Black release date confirmed for next week

GoPro has historically announced new products in September, but the action-camera maker has pushed the calendar a little this year, and is now teasing fans with an announcement coming on October 1.

In a short video posted on the GoPro website as well as to the company's Twitter and Instagram accounts, a handful of clips show off what appears to be the next generation of GoPro shooters.

Keen eyes will pick up the fact that there seem to be clips from at least two different cameras in the video – potentially the flagship GoPro Hero8 Black and a 360º camera that is likely the GoPro Max (a successor to the two-year-old GoPro Fusion).

GoPro has also set up a page on YouTube where the October 1 event will be streamed live, so fans can set up a reminder to watch as the new camers are officially revealed. YouTube will automatically adjust for your local time zone.

GoPro hasn't revealed any specifications for the new range in the video, although early whispers had the Hero 8 Black capable of shooting 4K resolution at up to 120fps and 1080p Full HD video at up to 480fps. If that's that case, it would make for some amazing slow-motion videos, but later rumors suggest the Hero 8 Black will shoot 4K at up to 60fps, although it will be capable of recording at 240fps if the resolution is dropped down to 1080p.

Leaked images have also given us a glimpse of possible new accessories incoming with the new cams, including LED lights, an external display and a microphone.

However, there's still quite a lot we don't know about GoPro's upcoming range, and as always we'll bring you all the news right here. Watch this space.